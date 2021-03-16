The DeFeo home in Amityville, New York. Ronald DeFeo Jnr, the man convicted of slaughtering his parents and siblings in the house, died on Friday. Photo: AP The DeFeo home in Amityville, New York. Ronald DeFeo Jnr, the man convicted of slaughtering his parents and siblings in the house, died on Friday. Photo: AP
Convicted killer who inspired the ‘Amityville Horror’ films dies in prison

  • Ronald DeFeo had pursued an insanity defence at his trial, saying he heard voices that drove him to kill his family
  • DeFeo unsuccessfully sought a retrial in 1992, claiming that his 18-year-old sister killed the other five family members and that he then shot her

Associated Press
Updated: 3:55am, 16 Mar, 2021

