Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo. Photo: AFP
New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accuser speaks to investigators
- Charlotte Bennett also provided investigators with 120 pages of records from the time of the alleged harassment and other documentary evidence, her lawyer said
- Bennett, 25, alleges that Cuomo quizzed her last June about her sex life, told her that he was lonely and wanted a girlfriend
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
