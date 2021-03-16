A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours. Photo: Reuters A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours. Photo: Reuters
A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Alcatraz prison reopens for indoor tours after year-long closure

  • Alcatraz usually hosts up to 5,000 tourists a day. For now, that number will be reduced to about a thousand
  • Safety modifications have been made throughout the island including social distancing markers and hand sanitising stations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:40am, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours. Photo: Reuters A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours. Photo: Reuters
A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE