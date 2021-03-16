A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Alcatraz prison reopens for indoor tours after year-long closure
- Alcatraz usually hosts up to 5,000 tourists a day. For now, that number will be reduced to about a thousand
- Safety modifications have been made throughout the island including social distancing markers and hand sanitising stations
