Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’, a film about a woman who becomes a nomad in the wake of the economic recession. Photo: Searchlight Pictures
Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-nominated ‘Nomadland’ spotlights America’s van-dwelling workforce
- Oscar-nominated ‘Nomadland’ is about semi-retired Americans living off the grid in dilapidated vans
- Of the 11.2 million RV owners in the United States, about 1.5 per cent are ‘full-timers’
Topic | United States
