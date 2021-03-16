Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’, a film about a woman who becomes a nomad in the wake of the economic recession. Photo: Searchlight Pictures Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’, a film about a woman who becomes a nomad in the wake of the economic recession. Photo: Searchlight Pictures
Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’, a film about a woman who becomes a nomad in the wake of the economic recession. Photo: Searchlight Pictures
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-nominated ‘Nomadland’ spotlights America’s van-dwelling workforce

  • Oscar-nominated ‘Nomadland’ is about semi-retired Americans living off the grid in dilapidated vans
  • Of the 11.2 million RV owners in the United States, about 1.5 per cent are ‘full-timers’

Topic |   United States
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 1:32pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’, a film about a woman who becomes a nomad in the wake of the economic recession. Photo: Searchlight Pictures Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’, a film about a woman who becomes a nomad in the wake of the economic recession. Photo: Searchlight Pictures
Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’, a film about a woman who becomes a nomad in the wake of the economic recession. Photo: Searchlight Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE