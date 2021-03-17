Katherine Tai, nominee for US Trade Representative, speaks at a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington in February. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden’s trade nominee Katherine Tai wins unanimous US Senate backing in procedural vote
- The rare 98-0 result means Tai should easily secure bipartisan confirmation to become US Trade Representative in a vote expected on Wednesday
- She will immediately face a range of issues, including confronting Chinese trade practices and resolving disputes with European countries
Topic | US-China trade war
Katherine Tai, nominee for US Trade Representative, speaks at a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington in February. Photo: TNS