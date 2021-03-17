Four people were killed in a shooting at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia’s capital city Atlanta. Photo: AP
Asian women among 8 killed in Atlanta-area massage parlour shootings, male suspect captured
- Man captured in Atlanta-area shootings suspected of killing eight people at three locations
- At least six of the victims were women of Asian descent, police and US media report
Topic | Gun violence in the US
