Tracy Wong takes part in a rally near Chinatown in Los Angeles to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence. File photo: AFP
Asian-American group reports 3,795 racially motivated attacks during pandemic
- ‘Stop AAPI Hate’ advocacy group documents US race-related incidents reported since March 2020
- About two-thirds of racial attacks reported by women; Chinese the largest ethnic group
Topic | Racism and prejudice
