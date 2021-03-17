A combination photo showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Putin a ‘killer’ who ‘will pay a price’ for interfering in US election, Joe Biden says
- His comments came the same day as a US intelligence report that Putin ordered operations to hurt Biden’s candidacy in the 2020 election
- A long-time Putin ally dismissed the remarks as ‘hysterics born of helplessness’, saying they ‘insult the citizens of our country’
Topic | Joe Biden
A combination photo showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP