Music director James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, in July 2006. Photo: AP
Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine dies at 77
- The wild-haired maestro was one of America’s most celebrated conductors before sexual abuse accusations ended his career in 2018
- Levine worked with the greatest opera singers of his era, including Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Renee Fleming, Anna Netrebko and Marilyn Horne
