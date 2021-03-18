Music director James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, in July 2006. Photo: AP Music director James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, in July 2006. Photo: AP
Music director James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, in July 2006. Photo: AP
Music
World /  United States & Canada

Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine dies at 77

  • The wild-haired maestro was one of America’s most celebrated conductors before sexual abuse accusations ended his career in 2018
  • Levine worked with the greatest opera singers of his era, including Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Renee Fleming, Anna Netrebko and Marilyn Horne

Topic |   Music
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:49am, 18 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Music director James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, in July 2006. Photo: AP Music director James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, in July 2006. Photo: AP
Music director James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, in July 2006. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE