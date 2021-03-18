Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance Committee hearings to examine her nomination for US Trade Representative in Washington in February. Photo: AFP Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance Committee hearings to examine her nomination for US Trade Representative in Washington in February. Photo: AFP
politico | Senate confirms Katherine Tai as US Trade Representative

  • In a first for a Biden nominee, Tai won unanimous support, including from Republicans concerned the president’s foreign policy picks will be soft on Beijing
  • She will be the first Asian-American in Biden’s Cabinet and the first woman of colour to hold the top trade post

Updated: 1:31am, 18 Mar, 2021

