Katherine Tai testifies during the Senate Finance Committee hearings to examine her nomination for US Trade Representative in Washington in February. Photo: AFP
politico | Senate confirms Katherine Tai as US Trade Representative
- In a first for a Biden nominee, Tai won unanimous support, including from Republicans concerned the president’s foreign policy picks will be soft on Beijing
- She will be the first Asian-American in Biden’s Cabinet and the first woman of colour to hold the top trade post
Topic | US-China trade war
