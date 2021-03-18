US President Joe Biden addressed the shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia, area just ahead of a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden denounces ‘brutality’ against Asian-Americans following Atlanta spa shootings
- Comments come amid a national outcry about the attacks, which left eight dead, six of them reportedly Asian women
- Suspect is in custody, with authorities saying he denies a racist motivation and instead claims to have sought to ‘eliminate’ sexual temptations
Topic | Joe Biden
