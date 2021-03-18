US President Joe Biden addressed the shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia, area just ahead of a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden addressed the shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia, area just ahead of a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden addressed the shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia, area just ahead of a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
World /  United States & Canada

US President Joe Biden denounces ‘brutality’ against Asian-Americans following Atlanta spa shootings

  • Comments come amid a national outcry about the attacks, which left eight dead, six of them reportedly Asian women
  • Suspect is in custody, with authorities saying he denies a racist motivation and instead claims to have sought to ‘eliminate’ sexual temptations

Topic |   Joe Biden
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 5:42am, 18 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden addressed the shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia, area just ahead of a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden addressed the shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia, area just ahead of a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden addressed the shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia, area just ahead of a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE