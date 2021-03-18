Protesters hold photos of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who are being detained by China, outside the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver in March 2019. Photo: AFP
Canadians detained in China to go on trial within days, embassy told
- Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested two years ago in apparent retaliation for the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver
- The Canadian embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for the two men are expected to take place on Friday and Monday
