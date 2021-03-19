A vial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is seen in Ontario, Canada. The vaccine has not been authorised for use in the US, which has stockpiled millions of doses in the meantime. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Joe Biden to send AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada and Mexico
- Details are being worked out for a ‘loan’ of 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada
- The US has stockpiled tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca jab, drawing criticism from allies
