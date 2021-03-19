The core stage of the Space Launch System, Nasa’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Centre in Mississippi on Thursday. Photo: Nasa via AP
Nasa successfully tests troubled giant moon rocket
- The Space Launch System programme has been beset by delays and cost overruns, including a test that had to be cut short in January
- The result is a win for the US space agency as it prepares to return to the moon
