The core stage of the Space Launch System, Nasa’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Centre in Mississippi on Thursday. Photo: Nasa via AP The core stage of the Space Launch System, Nasa’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Centre in Mississippi on Thursday. Photo: Nasa via AP
Nasa successfully tests troubled giant moon rocket

  • The Space Launch System programme has been beset by delays and cost overruns, including a test that had to be cut short in January
  • The result is a win for the US space agency as it prepares to return to the moon

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:32am, 19 Mar, 2021

