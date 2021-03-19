San Francisco Police patrol in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE San Francisco Police patrol in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese grandmother, 76, fights off attacker in San Francisco with wooden stick

  • Xiao Zhen Zie is seen on video nursing a bruised eye, while the suspect, 39, is placed on a stretcher with blood dripping from his mouth
  • The victim says she is now too scared and traumatised to leave her home after the unprovoked attack

Associated Press
Updated: 7:53am, 19 Mar, 2021

