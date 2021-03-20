Jami Webb, the daughter of shooting victim Xiaojie Tan, is consoled by her father Michael Webb outside Young’s Asian Massage on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Atlanta shooting: Xiaojie Tan was about to celebrate her 50th birthday. A gunman ended her life
- Her daughter spent the day planning her funeral, as relatives in China cut a cake while keeping the news from the victim’s mother
- The child of a bicycle mechanic parents, Tan moved to the US and built two businesses
