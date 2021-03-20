Mar-a-Lago was the site of former US president Donald Trump’s first known Covid-19 exposure more than a year ago. Photo: The Palm Beach Post via AP
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to coronavirus outbreak
- A ‘section of the club’ was affected and some workers were quarantined
- The news was confirmed by a receptionist, but it was not clear if the former US president’s family was affected
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
