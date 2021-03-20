Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov admitted he offered a Tesla employee US$1 million to cripple the electric car company’s plant in Nevada with ransomware. Photo: Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP
Russian man charged with plotting cyberattack on Tesla pleads guilty in US
- Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov pleaded guilty to offering a Tesla employee US$1 million to get malware into the electric car maker’s plant in Nevada
- The FBI said the worker informed the company and cooperated with the agency, and the plot was stopped before any damage happened
Topic | Russia
