Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: The Canadian Press via Zuma / DPA
Canada’s main opposition party members reject proposal to recognise climate change
- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole had urged party members to rally around an ambitious climate agenda to avoid a defeat at the hands of Liberals
- Canada is the world’s fourth-largest oil producer and one of the highest emitters of green house gases on a per capita basis
