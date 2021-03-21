A protester holds a placard reading ‘Stop Asian Hate’ during a rally following deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Hundreds gather in Atlanta to protest against racism after eight killed in spa shootings
- Robert Aaron Long is accused of killing four people inside two Atlanta spas and four others at a massage business about 30 miles away
- Six of the eight people killed on Tuesday were women of Asian descent
Topic | Crime
A protester holds a placard reading ‘Stop Asian Hate’ during a rally following deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters