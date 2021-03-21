Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, with megaphone, walk towards the US Capitol in Washington on January 6. Photo: AP Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, with megaphone, walk towards the US Capitol in Washington on January 6. Photo: AP
politico | Proud Boys leaders face new conspiracy charges related to January 6 Capitol riot

  • The charges allege that the four Proud Boys members orchestrated a strategy to overwhelm Capitol Police officers
  • All four are considered regional leaders of the Proud Boys organisation, with close ties to the group’s national leader Enrique Tarrio

POLITICO
Updated: 6:55am, 21 Mar, 2021

