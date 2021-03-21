Protesters participate in a rally against racism and violence outside the State Capitol in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Atlanta spa shootings could be first test of Georgia state’s new hate crimes law
- The public is clamouring for hate crime charges, especially among the Asian-American community, after eight people were killed
- The law does not provide for a stand-alone hate crime, instead allowing an additional penalty when a person is convicted of another crime
Topic | Crime
Protesters participate in a rally against racism and violence outside the State Capitol in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE