Miami Beach police have stepped up deployment to control the spring break revellers. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Miami Beach imposes curfew as uncontrollable spring break crowds wreak chaos
- For the next 72 hours, visitors will have to leave streets and restaurants will close their doors at 8pm in the main tourist areas of South Beach
- Revellers also trashed restaurants which caused serious damage in addition to prompting diners to flee without paying expensive bills
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
