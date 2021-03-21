Miami Beach police have stepped up deployment to control the spring break revellers. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Miami Beach police have stepped up deployment to control the spring break revellers. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Miami Beach imposes curfew as uncontrollable spring break crowds wreak chaos

  • For the next 72 hours, visitors will have to leave streets and restaurants will close their doors at 8pm in the main tourist areas of South Beach
  • Revellers also trashed restaurants which caused serious damage in addition to prompting diners to flee without paying expensive bills

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:11am, 21 Mar, 2021

