US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during his visit in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: Presidential Palace / Reuters
On visit to Afghanistan, US Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin speaks of ‘responsible end’ to war

  • President Joe Biden said last week it will be ‘tough’ for the US to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
  • The Taliban on Friday warned of consequences if the United States does not meet the deadline

Associated Press
Updated: 6:22am, 22 Mar, 2021

