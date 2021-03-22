US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during his visit in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: Presidential Palace / Reuters
On visit to Afghanistan, US Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin speaks of ‘responsible end’ to war
- President Joe Biden said last week it will be ‘tough’ for the US to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
- The Taliban on Friday warned of consequences if the United States does not meet the deadline
Topic | War in Afghanistan
