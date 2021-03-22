US Customs and Border Protection agents take people into custody near the US-Mexico border on Saturday. Photo: AP US Customs and Border Protection agents take people into custody near the US-Mexico border on Saturday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
Joe Biden to visit Mexican border ‘at some point’, saying migrants should apply for asylum from home

  • US President Biden’s administration is wrestling with a growing humanitarian crisis at the border
  • The US government has ramped up ‘more aggressive’ messaging – in English and Spanish – to persuade migrants to not to go to the US

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:09am, 22 Mar, 2021

