Katherine Tai addresses the US Senate Finance committee in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters
US trade chief Katherine Tai talks China, WTO, and climate in first calls with counterparts
- Biden’s top trade negotiator emphasised the need to work together to address concerns about forced labour and other China-related issues
- In calls with trade ministers and the WTO director general, Tai also vowed to rebuild alliances with key partners
Topic | US-China relations
Katherine Tai addresses the US Senate Finance committee in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters