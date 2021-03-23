Police guard people evacuated from the site of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network via Reuters Police guard people evacuated from the site of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network via Reuters
Police guard people evacuated from the site of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

After second US mass shooting in a week, calls grow for gun control

  • Tighter gun control laws are overwhelmingly popular with Americans – and backed by Joe Biden – but Republicans have long stood against any infringement on the right to bear arms
  • ‘Action is needed now to prevent this scourge from continuing to ravage our communities’, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:26pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police guard people evacuated from the site of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network via Reuters Police guard people evacuated from the site of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network via Reuters
Police guard people evacuated from the site of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE