Pfizer also plans to explore whether the drug works to protect healthy people who have been exposed to the coronavirus, such as family members or roommates who live with someone who got sick. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Pfizer begins human trials of new pill to treat Covid-19
- If successfully tested, the medication could be used at the first sign of illness before patients get very sick
- Easy-to-use treatments are lacking for early-stage Covid-19 patients, with current therapies requiring visits to a doctor or hospital
