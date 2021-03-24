Health care workers walk out of a King Soopers Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on Monday. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Colorado shooting suspect charged with killing 10 people amid new calls for gun control
- ‘He is charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and will be soon transported to Boulder county jail,’ said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold
- President Joe Biden vowed to ‘use all the resources at my disposal to keep the American people safe’
Topic | Gun violence in the US
