New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang holds up his campaigns petition signatures as he speaks outside the NYC Board of Elections office on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Andrew Yang drops off petition signatures to get on New York mayoral ballot
- Coming off a series of polls that place him as the front-runner, Yang took a shot at unnamed rivals, saying they ‘paid someone’
- The candidate celebrated the efforts of his campaign volunteers by singing ‘How many signatures could you get in a year?’ to the tune of the hit song from Rent
Topic | US Politics
