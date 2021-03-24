US Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in May 2020. Photo: AP US Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in May 2020. Photo: AP
US Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in May 2020. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
World /  United States & Canada

Senator Tammy Duckworth vows to oppose Biden nominees over lack of Asian-American representation

  • The lawmaker, the first Thai-American woman in Congress, said a call between Senate Democrats and the president’s aides was the ‘trigger’ for her hold-up plans
  • Biden has been criticised for the lack of Asian-American representation on his Cabinet

Topic |   Joe Biden
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 7:45am, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in May 2020. Photo: AP US Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in May 2020. Photo: AP
US Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in May 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE