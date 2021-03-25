Protesters storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Oath Keeper militia leader coordinated with Proud Boys before Capitol riot, court hears
- This is the first time prosecutors have suggested members of the two far-right extremist groups were communicating with each other before heading to Washington
- Kelly Meggs wrote on Facebook that he ‘organised an alliance’ between the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Florida Three Percenters, an anti-government movement
Topic | United States
