Jay Leno has spoken to the MANAA group after years of them trying to set up a meeting. Photo: AP
US talk show host Jay Leno sorry over past racist jokes about Asians he believed were ‘harmless’
- An Asian-American media group says Leno has had a long history of making racist jokes, including one in 2019 about Koreans eating dogs
- Leno said in a statement that when he made the jokes, he ‘genuinely thought them to be harmless’
Topic | United States
Jay Leno has spoken to the MANAA group after years of them trying to set up a meeting. Photo: AP