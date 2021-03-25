Jay Leno has spoken to the MANAA group after years of them trying to set up a meeting. Photo: AP Jay Leno has spoken to the MANAA group after years of them trying to set up a meeting. Photo: AP
US talk show host Jay Leno sorry over past racist jokes about Asians he believed were ‘harmless’

  • An Asian-American media group says Leno has had a long history of making racist jokes, including one in 2019 about Koreans eating dogs
  • Leno said in a statement that when he made the jokes, he ‘genuinely thought them to be harmless’

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:14pm, 25 Mar, 2021

