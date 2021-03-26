A boy plays with a bubble blower on a stack of bottles inside a plastic recycling factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 15. Photo: DPA
politico | US green groups blast plastic makers’ recycling push: ‘It’s a pipe dream’
- The groups argue that the Break Free from Plastics Pollution Act would undermine their recycling efforts and disrupt critical supply chains
- Critics accuse the plastics industry of selling consumers a false promise that recycling alone can fix the waste problem
Topic | Conservation
A boy plays with a bubble blower on a stack of bottles inside a plastic recycling factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 15. Photo: DPA