King Soopers shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court in Colorado, US on Thursday. Photo: The Denver Post via Reuters
Colorado shooting suspect makes first court appearance as lawyer requests mental health assessment
- Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s lawyer provided no details about what condition he might suffer from
- Syrian-born Alissa entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of the gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered in the shooting
Topic | United States
