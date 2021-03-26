A street in Chinatown in New York City. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
All-Asian undercover police force set for deployment in New York to combat hate crimes
- Racially motivated crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149 per cent in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019
- Anyone dialling 911 can now utter a single English word in their native language – such as Mandarin – and operators will help access translators
