Body of Chinese woman Mengqi Ji Elledge, missing since October 2019, may have been found in Missouri river

  • Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February 2020 with first-degree murder in her disappearance
  • Prosecutors have speculated that Elledge strangled his wife to avoid a costly divorce and stop her from fleeing to China with their daughter

Associated Press

26 Mar, 2021

Missouri law enforcement personnel search for Mengqi Ji Elledge’s body. Photo: AP
