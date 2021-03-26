Missouri law enforcement personnel search for Mengqi Ji Elledge’s body. Photo: AP
Body of Chinese woman Mengqi Ji Elledge, missing since October 2019, may have been found in Missouri river
- Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged in February 2020 with first-degree murder in her disappearance
- Prosecutors have speculated that Elledge strangled his wife to avoid a costly divorce and stop her from fleeing to China with their daughter
Topic | Chinese overseas
