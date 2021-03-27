An H-6K aircraft takes part in training exercises in the South China Sea in November 2017. Four of the bombers were reportedly part of a group of Chinese planes that entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan reports largest ever incursion by Chinese air force
- 20 warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone soon after the island sealed a new coastguard deal with the US
- Taiwan’s air force has deployed missiles to ‘monitor’ the incursion, its defence ministry said.
Topic | Taiwan
