Robert Redfield, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), attends a senate subcommittee hearing in Washington in September 2020. Photo: Xinhua
politico | Trump CDC chief Robert Redfield says coronavirus ‘escaped’ from Chinese lab
- The World Health Organization has concluded that the theory is ‘extremely unlikely’
- A final report on the WHO-led mission to Wuhan to look into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected soon
