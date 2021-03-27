A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine dose in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine dose in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine dose in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
What’s the link between Covid-19 vaccines and gut bacteria? US firm wants people to pass out clues

  • The biotech firm is recruiting volunteers for a study that will look for links between vaccine efficacy and the microbiome
  • Researchers plan to collect stool and blood samples from volunteers before and after they receive a Covid-19 vaccine

Updated: 4:49am, 27 Mar, 2021

