A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine dose in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
What’s the link between Covid-19 vaccines and gut bacteria? US firm wants people to pass out clues
- The biotech firm is recruiting volunteers for a study that will look for links between vaccine efficacy and the microbiome
- Researchers plan to collect stool and blood samples from volunteers before and after they receive a Covid-19 vaccine
