A Chinese worker is seen at a construction site east of Cairo on March 16, in a project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE A Chinese worker is seen at a construction site east of Cairo on March 16, in a project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Chinese worker is seen at a construction site east of Cairo on March 16, in a project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden suggests plan to rival China’s Belt and Road during call to Boris Johnson

  • The US president raised the idea of an infrastructure programme for democratic states while speaking to the British prime minister
  • The leaders also discussed climate change, the Iran nuclear deal and China’s retaliation against Western sanctions over Xinjiang

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:15am, 27 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese worker is seen at a construction site east of Cairo on March 16, in a project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE A Chinese worker is seen at a construction site east of Cairo on March 16, in a project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Chinese worker is seen at a construction site east of Cairo on March 16, in a project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE