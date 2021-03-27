Beverly Cleary signs books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in California in April 1998. Photo: The Monterey County Herald via AP
Beverly Cleary, beloved children’s book author, dies at 104
- The American writer brought characters like Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins to life with rare insight and humour
- Cleary was working as a librarian when a young boy inspired her writing career by asking where he could find books about ‘kids like us’
Topic | Books and Literature
Beverly Cleary signs books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in California in April 1998. Photo: The Monterey County Herald via AP