A demonstrator holds a sign at the Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown, Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Hundreds march in Los Angeles’ Koreatown as part of ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rallies across the United States
- Since coronavirus shutdowns began last March, thousands of Asian Americans have faced racist verbal and physical attacks
- Experts say the hatred has been stoked by misplaced blame over the coronavirus pandemic and the inflammatory rhetoric of former US President Donald Trump
Racism and prejudice
