A demonstrator holds a sign at the Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown, Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP A demonstrator holds a sign at the Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown, Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
A demonstrator holds a sign at the Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown, Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Hundreds march in Los Angeles’ Koreatown as part of ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rallies across the United States

  • Since coronavirus shutdowns began last March, thousands of Asian Americans have faced racist verbal and physical attacks
  • Experts say the hatred has been stoked by misplaced blame over the coronavirus pandemic and the inflammatory rhetoric of former US President Donald Trump

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:59am, 28 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator holds a sign at the Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown, Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP A demonstrator holds a sign at the Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown, Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
A demonstrator holds a sign at the Stop Asian Hate rally in Koreatown, Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE