A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘I am not a virus’ during an anti-Asian Hate protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘I am not a virus’ during an anti-Asian Hate protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘I am not a virus’ during an anti-Asian Hate protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Two men charged with Asian hate crimes in separate incidents in Seattle and San Francisco

  • Christopher Hamner, 51, was charged with three counts of malicious harassment after police say he screamed profanities and threw things at women and children of Asian heritage
  • Victor Humberto Brown, 53, made a first court appearance after authorities say he repeatedly punched an Asian American man at a bus stop while shouting an anti-Asian slur

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:51am, 28 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘I am not a virus’ during an anti-Asian Hate protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘I am not a virus’ during an anti-Asian Hate protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘I am not a virus’ during an anti-Asian Hate protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE