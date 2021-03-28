A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘I am not a virus’ during an anti-Asian Hate protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two men charged with Asian hate crimes in separate incidents in Seattle and San Francisco
- Christopher Hamner, 51, was charged with three counts of malicious harassment after police say he screamed profanities and threw things at women and children of Asian heritage
- Victor Humberto Brown, 53, made a first court appearance after authorities say he repeatedly punched an Asian American man at a bus stop while shouting an anti-Asian slur
Topic | United States
A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘I am not a virus’ during an anti-Asian Hate protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE