Gayle Manchin with her senator husband Joe Manchin. File photo: Reuters Gayle Manchin with her senator husband Joe Manchin. File photo: Reuters
US religious-rights official Gayle Manchin ‘flattered’ by China’s sanctions in dispute over Uygurs

  • Beijing sanctioned the chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, banning her from entering the Chinese mainland
  • US Secretary of State Blinken said the Chinese government sanctions only draw more international scrutiny to the ‘ongoing genocide in Xinjiang’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:02am, 29 Mar, 2021

