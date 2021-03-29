Members of Congress and Georgia state representatives lay flowers outside Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photo: AP Members of Congress and Georgia state representatives lay flowers outside Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photo: AP
Members of Congress and Georgia state representatives lay flowers outside Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US lawmakers demand prosecutors charge suspect in Georgia massage parlour shootings with hate crime

  • Members of Congress visit the three massage businesses in Georgia where a gunman killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent
  • They also met with the families of two of the victims, Xiaojie Tan and Yong Ae Yue, and local leaders of the Asian-American community

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:40pm, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of Congress and Georgia state representatives lay flowers outside Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photo: AP Members of Congress and Georgia state representatives lay flowers outside Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photo: AP
Members of Congress and Georgia state representatives lay flowers outside Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE