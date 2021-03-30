Courtroom sketch of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in front of a picture of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Gasping for breath: jurors shown footage of George Floyd struggling to breathe at ex-police officer’s murder trial
- The white officer ‘didn’t let up’ even after a handcuffed Floyd said 27 times that he could not breathe and went limp, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said
- Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter
