Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images / TNS Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump dismisses niece Mary Trump’s claims of estate fraud as ‘too late’

  • Mary Trump, who wrote a damning tell-all book about the family last year, claims her aunt and two uncles conspired for decades to skim tens of millions of dollars off her inheritance
  • Mary Trump says she first learned of the alleged fraud from an October 2018 New York Times report on Donald Trump’s finances

Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 4:36am, 30 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images / TNS Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE