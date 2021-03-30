US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Photo: Reuters
United States considering ‘additional UN actions’ in response to North Korea missile tests
- Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of UN resolutions that ban such launches by the hermit kingdom
- President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be meeting in Washington soon with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to discuss North Korea strategy
Topic | United States
