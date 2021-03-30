A pharmacist holds a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55s amid blood clot concerns
- Dr Joss Reimer of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force said a rare but very serious side effect has been seen primarily in young women in Europe
- Reimer said the increase in the rare type of blood clot affects somewhere around one in 100,000 or one in a million people who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine
